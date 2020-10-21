Yungblud Soundtracked The Perseverance Mars Landing

Yungblud soundtracked a moment in space exploration history this week.

The UK singer was heard on NASA streams shortly after the Perseverance Mars Rover touched down, completing its journey to Mars.

A truly historic moment, The David Bowie Estate offered 'Life On Mars?' as a means to soundtrack the event.

Yungblud recorded a very special cover, initially laid down for last month's A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day! concert produced by Mike Garson and Rolling Live Studios.

The singer comments: "To sing the pinnacle song by an artist that truly defined my whole existence, in a search for extraterrestrial existence was one of the best moments of my entire life. The punx went to Mars!"

Re-visit the moment below:

