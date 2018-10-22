YUNGBLUD Shares Visceral New Cut 'Kill Somebody'

Everyone has low moments.

It's perfectly normal to feel out of sorts, what matters is how we react, how we help one another.

YUNGBLUD has been through dark spells, but with the help of those around him he was able to move forward.

Returning to this period in his life, new single 'Kill Somebody' channels this darkness, while retaining some light at the end of the journey.

A deeply important song to YUNGBLUD, the full video expands on these themes, one of his most personal documents yet.

He explains: “This song is about a pretty dark place I found in my mind. At first it really scared me, but I learned to talk about it. Mental health is finally being taken seriously and this song helped me free myself from the weight of it for a while. I wanted the video to visually represent the internal feeling of anxiety and depression from an outward perception. I was so excited to keep it really stripped back compared to my other videos. This was important to me because I didn’t want to cloud the message behind it.”

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest YUNGBLUD shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.