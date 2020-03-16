Yungblud Live Streams Show To 41,000 Fans

Yungblud opted to live stream a show to fans today - March 16th - after his international tour was pulled.

The songwriter was due to play a lengthy set of live shows, spanning more than 10 countries, before coronavirus made this impossible.

Not to be deterred, Yungblud hosted the Shit's Weird Keep Calm And Carry On concert a few moments ago, a full gig with no physical audience.

Performing a full one hour set, Yungblud was joined by Machine Gun Kelly, Bella Thorne and Oliver Tree throughout the show.

Becoming the number one trending topic on Twitter, the show was watched in its entirety by 41,000 people and has garnered more than 200,000 views in a matter of hours.

He says...

“the world is in a very weird time at the moment. everyone doesn’t know what to do or where to turn. it’s like we are all trapped in a glass or perspex box whilst someone is playing a trick on us. my shows were getting cancelled left right and centre. i miss the energy, i miss the connection, i miss my fans and family.”

“we need each other more than ever right now and having the opportunity to interact with them taken away from me fully wasn’t even an option for me!”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.