Yungblud Details 'hope for the underrated youth' EP

Yungblud has detailed his new EP 'hope for the underrated youth'.

The EP will be released on October 11th, and it follows a summer dominated by searing live performances and the odd stunt at the House of Commons.

'hope for underrated youth' contains six tracks, and it's lead by the title song, an anthemic quest for "hope, unity and the deep desire for equality..."

The video is online now, and it was shot in Bulgaria by director Andrew Sandler. The clip traces Yungblud and his followers - The Underrated Youth - as they attempt to stave off oppressive military forces.

Dystopian in nature but shot through with comradeship, it's a bold, cinematic effort.

Yungblud explains...

“I wanted this project to amplify a world that is consumed with unjustified hate. A world, where the common denominator of my generation is the fight for hope, unity and the deep desire for equality.”

“Our ideologies are colliding head on with the hate around us, but we are beating it with a bouquet of fucking flowers! I wrote this project about the people I’ve met around the world, the stories I’ve heard and the journeys, that went on inside my own head. The video was shot in Bulgaria with the most incredible young people. They helped me tell this story. They made this video what it is. Thank you.”

Tune in now.

