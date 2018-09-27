Yungblud Caused Mayhem At The Houses Of Parliament Over The Weekend

Yungblud wants to make his voice heard.

Eager to launch his next single, the songwriter gathered fans for an unforgettable cruise along the Thames.

As they passed the Houses Of Parliament, Yungblud grabbed the megaphone for an unprompted speech.

Detailing the themes that surround his new single 'Hope For The Underrated Youth', he projected the title on to the House Of Commons.

Check out some pictures below.

can’t believe we projected on the houses of parliament last night ... whaaaaaaat pic.twitter.com/p1FdOigKEu — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) July 28, 2019

there’s hope for this underrated youth and they will hear what we have to say. pic.twitter.com/2I9MqEkUFn — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) July 27, 2019

A bold move, for sure. 'Hope For The Underrated Youth' airs on Annie Mac's Radio 1 show tonight (July 29th).

