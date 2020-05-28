Yungblud Announces Debut Album 'Weird!'

Yungblud will release debut album 'Weird!' on November 13th.

The outspoken songwriter has released a string of singles in 2020, all while holding down his spectacular online broadcast The Yungblud Show.

Debut album 'Weird!' is a key statement from the songwriter, one that focusses on self-acceptance and living out your truth.

He says: “It’s a story of coming-of-age and self-acceptance and liberation, in terms of sex and gender and drugs and heartbreak and all the other twists and turns we go through in life. I hope it makes people feel like it’s okay to feel out of place or twisted or weird, because life is weird—but that’s what beautiful about it. So don’t ever try to live it as someone else. Live it as you.”

New single 'god save me, but don’t drown me out' is a roaring anthem, one that blends his punk, rap, and electronic influences.

Tune in now.

