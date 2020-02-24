Yung Lean's 'Boylife In EU' Is A Startling Return

Yung Lean returns with new single 'Boylife In EU'.

The Swedish artist has spent the bulk of the past six years travelling, working relentlessly in locations around Europe.

These experiences are distilled on new track 'Boylife In EU', a kind of tongue-in-cheek self portrait of his burgeoning rockstar tendencies.

Skewering his own ego while also finding meaning in it all, Yung Lean recorded the track at Namouche studios in Lisbon.

Out now, it comes complete with a daring video, displaying Yung Lean's surreal sense of humour.

Tune in now.

Catch Yung Lean at London's Village Underground on March 30th.

