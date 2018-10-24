Yung Lean Announces New 'Poison Ivy' Mixtape

Yung Lean is set to drop new mixtape 'Poison Ivy' on November 2nd.

The Swedish artist plays London's Brixton Academy on November 21st, part of his curated Wings Of Desire events.

New mixtape 'Poison Ivy' is his first body of work since 2017's 'Stranger' and it features eight tracks of fresh material.

New song 'Happy Feet' is online now, a sparse, brooding return that plays with low-end frequencies.

Backed with cinematic visuals, you can check it out below.

'Poison Ivy' tracklisting:

1 happy feet

2 friday the 13th

3 french hotel

4 silicon wings

5 ropeman

6 trashy

7 sauron

8 bender++girlfriend

For tickets to the latest Yung Lean shows click HERE.

