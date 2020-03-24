Yung Lean Announces New Album 'Starz'

Yung Lean has confirmed plans for new album 'Starz'.

The Swedish artist takes another about-turn on the project, which lands via his own imprint next month.

Out on May 15th, 'Starz' is led by new single 'Pikachu', which eschews the darkness of his previous work for something a little lighter.

Blazing with colour, it burns for 120 seconds before snapping to a close, a succinct statement from Yung Lean that is both blunt and oblique.

Tune in below.

'Starz' will be released on May 15th.

