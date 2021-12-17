Yung Bleu Shares New Project 'No, I'm Not OK'

Alabama trailblazer Yung Bleu has shared his new project 'No, I'm Not OK' in full.

Recently appearing at Rolling Loud festival, Yung Bleu aired a few surprises during his packed out Day One set.

Following swiftly on the hells of the Alabama artist picking up Best New Artist at BET Soul Train Awards, Yung Bleu now moves to share his new project in full.

'No, I'm Not OK' is a bitingly personal five tracker, one that matches personal revelation to an exquisite guest turn from R&B queen Monica.

Raising the bar still further, you wonder how far Yung Bleu will climb in 2022.

Tune in now.

