yunè pinku Drops All-Out Banger 'Affection'

yunè pinku returns with new single 'Affection'.

A true original, the rising force blends aspects of UKG production with ravey energy, viewed through a future-pop lens.

Out now, 'Affection' continues the rise of yunè pinku, an all-out banger that feels beamed in from another dimension.

Part of her incoming debut EP 'bluff', the single raises the levels yet again.

A colour-soaked diorama of yunè pinku's undoubted potential, it blurs the lines between the familiar and the startlingly fresh.

She comments...

'Affection' is about all the work we put in to get the attention of a crowd or a person but feeling dissatisfied when you get it. I think it was a really fun one to make because it just had a lot of energy but it’s a bit moodier than other pieces I’ve made.

Alice Aires directs the video - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Ryan Blackwell

- - -