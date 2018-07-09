Yukon Era Bite Back With 'Knife Skies'

New Zealand's Yukon Era have shared their new single 'Knife Skies'.

The band blend the feral bite of IDLES or Shame with rhythmic complexity, an awareness of math-rock fringes that includes names such as Don Caballero.

Currently working on their debut album - due early next year, we're told - the group have smuggled new song 'Knife Skies' out of the studio.

Their latest single, it's a biting examination of alienation, an existential quest set amid razor-blade guitars. Singer Christian Dimick’s poignant lyrics are matched by monotone vocals, pushing himself into that state where "you shake at the thought of breathing..."

Powerful songwriting with a deeply physical feel, 'Knife Skies' underlines the simple fact that Yukon Era's debut album will be worth the wait.

Tune in now.

