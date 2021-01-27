Yuck have split up.

The band's scrappy but endearing take on 90s alt-rock tropes resulted in some fiery live shows, before Fat Possum swooped to sign the UK group.

A self-titled debut album followed , before Yuck singer Daniel Blumberg departed in 2013.

A reconstituted line up released final album 'Stranger Things' in 2016 , before halting activities.

Yuck's debut LP was released 10 years ago today - February 15th - and the band have marked it with a new statement.

Splitting up, Yuck have saluted their endeavours with a warm farewell to fans, and to each other.

Find the statement below.

Some important news about the future of the band - please read pic.twitter.com/eCf2fD3AtD â€” Yuck (@Yuckband) February 15, 2021

