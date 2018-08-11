YOWL Blast Back With 'John The Collector'

Peckham risers YOWL have shared their explosive new single 'John The Collector' - tune in now.

The band are part of a wave of energy in South East London, with their brash, raucous, infectiously creative live shows sparking colossal word of mouth hype.

New single 'John The Collector' is one of their most nuanced lyrical performances yet, picking apart toxic masculinity in a blunt but highly suggestive manner.

Laid down at London’s Tileyard Education Studios, it sits somewhere between The Cramps and Stephen Malkmus, it's lyrical flair augmented by brutal but deliciously stylish force.

The band's Gabriel Byrde says: “It’s a loose delve into the male psyche. It’s about a guy who tries to open up a little more and realises the only way he can do that is to murder his friends and stick their faces onto his walls so he has someone to talk to at all times.”

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest YOWL shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.