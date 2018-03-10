youth Shares Crunching New Single 'Fire'

Steven Mudd is one half of Golden Coast, a duo whose delirious pop confections are never far from our ears.

As it turns out, Steven has also been working on solo material, focussing his energies in different ways.

Working as youth, his own solo journeys take his songwriting in fresh directions, crunching soul with a few rock flavours to boot.

New single 'Fire' is the ideal launching, a weekend burner - no pun intended - bristling with a real ambition.

It's fun, but it takes the business of having fun pretty damn seriously. Here's youth himself with the skinny...

“I was trying to explore a palette for myself that blended the aggression and attitude of rock stuff I grew up loving with a more modern electronic aesthetic. Fire kind of wrote itself once I had created a track that felt like it gave me all of those elements and excitement...”

Tune in now.

