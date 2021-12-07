Your Favourite Pop Stars Are Hurting, Too

The pop world is reacting to England's defeat in the Euro 2020 final.

Amid enormous hype, the England team played Italy at Wembley Stadium last night - July 11th - the country's first international final in the men's game since 1966.

Sadly it wasn't to be, with a penalty shoot out proving to be the deciding factor in an incredibly close game. Liam Gallagher is already looking ahead to next year's World Cup in Qatar:

Gutted about the footy but gotta BIG UP the lads and Gareth Southgate and the fans that was something else we go again on the World Cup peace n love and most of all RESPECT LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 12, 2021

Adele celebrated their achievements:

Skepta acknowledged the unity of the squad:

James Blake made his feelings apparent:

Black members of the England team faced a torrent of racist abuse online following the defeat, with Laura Mvula speaking out:

my heart is heavy this morning…and nothing to do with losing a football match but because 4 KINGS having to bear the burden of this almighty struggle. I wish the UK would face itself pic.twitter.com/27d8fYhhro — LAURA MVULA (@lauramvula) July 12, 2021

Elsewhere on socials, beabdoobee joked about "guess it's not coming home", while Dua Lipa said "the boys made us so proud" and exclaimed: "We'll bring it home soon enough!"

