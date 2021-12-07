Your Favourite Pop Stars Are Hurting, Too

Following England's defeat in the Euro 2020 final...
Robin Murray
News
12 · 07 · 2021

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 12 · 07 · 2021
0

The pop world is reacting to England's defeat in the Euro 2020 final.

Amid enormous hype, the England team played Italy at Wembley Stadium last night - July 11th - the country's first international final in the men's game since 1966.

Sadly it wasn't to be, with a penalty shoot out proving to be the deciding factor in an incredibly close game. Liam Gallagher is already looking ahead to next year's World Cup in Qatar:

Adele celebrated their achievements:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adele (@adele)

Skepta acknowledged the unity of the squad:

James Blake made his feelings apparent:

Black members of the England team faced a torrent of racist abuse online following the defeat, with Laura Mvula speaking out:

Elsewhere on socials, beabdoobee joked about "guess it's not coming home", while Dua Lipa said "the boys made us so proud" and exclaimed: "We'll bring it home soon enough!"

- - -

England
Euro 2020
Dua Lipa
Adele
skepta
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash:

Read this next