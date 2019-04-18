Younger Hunger's 'Second Best' Demands Your Attention

Younger Hunger are this solid, self-contained unit, just three friends against the world.

Taking their cues from classic pop tropes, 90s alt rock, and the odd Nintendo 64 game or three, the band's opening singles have produced some truly addictive guitar melodies.

Refusing to shy away from their intoxicating treats, these Orange County interlopers cause a stir with their every move.

TikTok sensations - millions follow their daily antics - Younger Hunger have this addictive side to their music that we just can't shake.

Take new single 'Second Best'. A three minute dollop of cute-as-hell songwriting, it's about seizing hold of your own self-worth and refusing to let love be one-sided.

Frontman Tony Davia explains...

“Really loving somebody who puts you down in the pecking order is the worst. This song is all about that and if you feel the same, we feel ya...”

Tune in now.

