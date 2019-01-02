Younger Hunger Share Burnt Out Hymn 'Summer Bummer'

Rising four-piece Younger Hunger have shared their brand new single 'Summer Bummer' - tune in now.

The band's burnt out sound fuses delicious pop elements to scorched guitar effects, sitting somewhere between Lorde, say, and those early Ride cuts.

Taut, precise new single 'Summer Bummer' leads the way, and it's a finely honed slice of pop music delivered in a guitar context.

A song about the wasteland known as your mid 20s, 'Summer Bummer' deals with the struggle of attempting to define who you really are, as the Real World knocks at your door.

Songwriter Tony Davia explains:

"'Summer Bummer' is just about growing up and realising you’re just a shitty twenty-something who thinks they’re more important than they really are..."

Tune in now.

