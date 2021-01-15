youngdumblovers Capture Mid-Winter's Stark Beauty With 'dice'

Mysterious new project youngdumblovers have shared new single 'dice'.

The true identities of the musicians involved have yet to be ascertained, but their music speaks for itself.

youngdumblovers plug themselves into the stark beauty of mid-winter on new single 'dice', a immersive cut that fuses soft Fleet Foxes style melodies with spartan production, a la James Blake.

Framed by the stark aesthetic of South East English suburbia, there's a hidden warmth to the song.

Part of a glut of new material - it's their third release of 2021 already - 'dice' gradually paints a picture.

The full visuals are also out - tune in now.

