Young Turks Change Name To Young

London based imprint Young Turks has changed its name to Young.

The moniker was initially lifted from a Rod Stewart solo single , part of his post-disco run of golden Top 40 bangers.

However broader awareness of the term's origins has prompted a re-think from the imprint, who will change their name.

'Young Turks' was the name given to a political reform movement at the tail end of the Ottoman Empire, who carried out the Armenian Genocide in 1915.

The systemic brutalisation, killing, and removal of Armenian subjects in what is now Turkey has a deep resonance for the Armenian diaspora.

As a result of this, Young Turks will now simply be known as Young - issuing a statement, the team also made a donation to the Armenian Institute, London. Find their full statement below.

Today we’re changing our name to Young. pic.twitter.com/G3IXbCLTI6 — Young (@young_) April 6, 2021

Young will retain the same roster, which includes The xx, Romy, Jamie xx, Kamasi Washington, Koreless, and more.

