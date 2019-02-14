Young Turks Aligned Collective TTY Share 'Cry, But Go'

Young Turks aligned London collective TTY have shared their new project 'Cry, But Go'.

The group have become known for their parties, an ad hoc collective of talent that has boasted DJ sets from Sampha and a spot from Wu legend RZA.

Working with Young Turks, the collective spent their initial recording budget on a trip to Japan, where they seemingly shot an as-yet unseen music video.

Returning to England and heading into the studio, TTY have completed work on their dexterous, wide-ranging new release 'Cry, But Go'.

Containing 11 tracks - but still only 23 minutes long - it's a fascinating insight into the bubbling creative conversations taking place under the TTY chassis.

Tune in now.

