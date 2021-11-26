Young T & Bugsey Link With Unknown T For 'Roberto C'

Young T & Bugsey link with Unknown T on new single 'Roberto C'.

The Notts duo are committed to making absolute, total UK rap bangers, and follow their October offering 'BIg Bidness' with more fire.

Out now, 'Roberto C' dials back the tempo, opting for something a little smoother in the P2J production.

The interplay of Young T & Bugsey is never less than thrilling, and they're forced to up their game even further with a guest spot from Unknown T.

The East London rapper adds something different, while the Teeeezy C directed video is emblazoned with colour.

Tune in now.

