Young T & Bugsey Link With Aitch On 'Strike A Pose'

Young T & Bugsey link with Manchester don Aitch on new single 'Strike A Pose'.

The Midlands duo have a habit of producing irresistible rap packages, such as last year's Fredo link up ‘Ay Caramba’.

New single 'Strike A Pose' is a summer smash in the making, with Young T & Bugsey hopping into the studio with much hyped Manchester artist Aitch.

It's the perfect balance, with Nottingham and Manchester linking to build an instantly addictive rap burner.

Young T & Bugsey comment:

“A Nottingham & Manny link up was always bound to be wavey, and 'Strike A Pose' is exactly that! A wavey banger for all the clubs this Summer. Our charismatic back to back verse filled with cheeky one-liners, the potent northern flow on Aitch’s verse and a catchy chorus that the girls can sing to - what more could you want!?”

Tune in now.

