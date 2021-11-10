Young T & Bugsey Hit Home With 'Big Bidness'

UK rap duo Young T & Bugsey return with new single 'Bid Bidness'.

The pair met while still teens, bonding over music while working in their local KFC.

Working outside the gravitational pull of London - they're from Nottingham, in fact - Young T & Bugsey have carved out a reputation as a reliable source of ultra-catchy UK rap bangers.

Brand new bouncer 'Big Bidness' simply reinforces this, with its deft chorus signed to a P2J beat.

Out now, it follows their excellent 'Plead The 5th' mixtape and finds Young T & Bugsey once more bringing the energy.

Sheer fun from start to finish, 'Big Bidness' proves that Young T & Bugsey have finessed this game down to a fine art.

Tune in now.

- - -