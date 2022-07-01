Young T & Bugsey, Chronixx Link Up With 'Blessings'

UK rap duo Young T & Bugsey link with Chronixx on new single 'Blessings'.

The pair are consistent hitmakers, matching a reputation for stellar feature work with no small amount of bangers under their own name.

Young T & Bugsey's new tape 'Truth Be Told' is incoming, and it lets the Midlands duo rise to a fresh level.

As they put it...

"After the success of our debut project, 'Plead The 5th', with standout hits like 'Strike A Pose' and the worldwide smash 'Don’t Rush', we knew we had to take our time with our follow up mixtape. ‘Truth Be Told’ continues the illustrious run of head jolting, dance floor prompting Young T & Bugsey music, with an added flair this time around and refreshing sense of musical and personal growth! We’re excited for fans to go on this journey with us...."

New single 'Blessings' plays with dancehall flavours, aligning Young T & Bugsey with music legend Chronixx.

A fiery return for this current frosty snap, 'Blessings' has an addictive quality that the duo have made their own.

Tune in now.

