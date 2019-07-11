Young T & Bugsey Blaze A Trail With 'Don't Rush'

The time is right for Young T & Bugsey.

The rap pairing's outstanding single 'Strike A Pose' went gold, taking their profile to a new level.

New single 'Don't Rush' is the follow up, and it does exactly the right thing at exactly the right time.

An undeniable banger, it's a sharp-edged immediate piece of UK rap, one build for the club but with a tenacious pop edge.

Headie One guests, and it's a neat pairing. Young T & Bugsey explain:

"After releasing 'Strike A Pose', this next track had to be levels and trust us its nothing short of a hit! The base driven beat, produced by Grades, matched with the Afro-Beat twanged chorus is a match made in club heaven! All of our verses flow sick together on the beat."

"We’ve got loads of little cheeky one liners in there for the fans to hear and obviously we had to link up with the one and only, Headie One. ‘Don’t Rush’ is most definitely gonna rush into every club this winter. DJs are gonna spin this one!"

KLVDR directed the video - tune in now.

