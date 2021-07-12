Young T & Bugsey Announce 'Truth Be Told' Mixtape

Young T & Bugsey will release their 'Truth Be Told' mixtape early next year.

One of the most reliable forces in UK rap, the Midlands duo blend an incredible ear for production with expert penmanship.

The pair's debut 'Plead The 5th' mixtape was little short of excellent, and recent single 'Roberto C' upped the ante once more.

New mixtape 'Truth Be Told' is out on January 21st, with Young T & Bugsey commenting...

“After the success of our debut project, 'Plead The 5th', with stand out hits like 'Strike A Pose' and the worldwide smash Don’t Rush, we knew we had to take our time with our follow up mixtape. ‘Truth Be Told’ continues the illustrious run of head jolting, dance floor prompting Young T & Bugsey music, with an added flair this time around and refreshing sense of musical and personal growth! We’re excited for fans to go on this journey with us...”