Young & Sick Confronts Life's Hardships On 'It's A Storm'

Everything Young & Sick puts his name against is delivered with a creative perfectionist streak.

Working with Neon Gold Records & B3SCI Records, his output - digital in tone, humane in message - is gorgeous, refined, pitting electronic production against some astonishingly well-defined melodies.

Real name Nick van Hofwegen, Young & Sick is currently working towards a new EP, but he's ready to share uplifting new song 'It's A Storm'.

Surging into fresh territories, the deft production recalls everyone from those early Passion Pit records through to Foster The People, who van Hofwegen has actually designed visual art for.

A song about the difficulties life can present, 'It's A Storm' carries a message of perseverance, with Young & Sick commenting...

Life is hard for everyone you and I know,

Even tho it might not always show on the surface

For me, the more I struggle the more excited I get to make it work

The more risks I take in my art, music and in life in general the better the outcome

It's ain't a breeze, it's a storm...

Photo Credit: Galen Oakes

