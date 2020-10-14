Young Marble Giants Prepare 'Colossal Youth' Re-Issue

Seminal Welsh group Young Marble Giants will re-issue 'Colossal Youth' on November 27th.

The band's sole studio album, it earned acclaim on its release in 1980, but sadly a follow up was never completed.

Breaking up shortly afterwards, the group's slim but magnetic catalogue became a key point of reference as indie evolved, its DNA spreading through countless projects.

Initially released on Rough Trade, a full 40th anniversary re-issue is incoming via Domino Records.

Out on November 27th, it will contain the album in full, alongside songs from 'Salad Days', 'Is The War Over', the 'Final Day' single, and their 'Testcard' EP.

Alongside this, you'll find a live DVD of their last ever Stateside show at Hurrah in New York in 1980.

A live clip - pulled from said performance - is online, featuring Young Marble Giants performing 'Final Day'.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Andrew Tucker

