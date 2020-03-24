Young Franco's 'Fallin Apart' Is An All-Star Mover

Young Franco rolls back the years on playful new single 'Fallin Apart'.

Out on Friday - November 26th - the single taps into those 80s vibes, with its neat electro-funk backing pitting the old against the new.

It's an ultra-catchy return, one that finds Young Franco teaming up with some seriously illustrious guests.

The infectious production underpins two stellar collaborators, with Pell adding some extra energy to the single.

On top of this, Denzel Curry's extrovert performance pushes the track into a fresh space, his bombastic bars the very definition of 'Fallin Apart'.

We've got first look, and it's a single that explodes out of the speakers while never looking back.

Tune in now.

