You Tell Me Share Gorgeous New Song 'Clarion Call'

Field Music's Peter Brewis and folk musician Sarah Hayes combine on new project You Tell Me.

The pair have combined to forge new material, working on a debut album that is set to land in early 2019.

New single 'Clarion Call' leads the way, gaining a seven inch pressing on Field Music's long-time home Memphis Industries.

The single will be given unique sleeves, comprising of fragments of a larger artwork designed by Peter Brewis.

Elements of Baroque pop are allowed to mingle with languid Americana, with the inherent mystery of the North of England lingering in the background.

Sarah explains: "This song started life while on a train journey, which is referenced in the opening lines. It’s mostly about the idea of waiting: to feel ready to spring into action, to be free of fear and anxiety…and then realising it’s often good to push on in spite of these things".

Tune in now.

Catch You Tell Me at the following shows:

October

10 Glasgow Hug & Pint

11 Manchester Eagle Inn

14 Newcastle Cluny 2

16 London Waiting Room

