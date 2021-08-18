You Can Own A Guitar Keith Richards Once Shot A Hole Into

A guitar once owned by The Rolling Stones' Keith Richards is up for sale - including the hole he once shot in it.

The acoustic guitar came into the musician's possession in the early 90s, and became his main acoustic during the 1995 Totally Stripped Tour.

That is, until one fateful night in Memphis when Keith Richards decided to shoot a hole in it.

The Gibson 1952 SJ Southern Jumbo Sunburst Acoustic Guitar is now going up for auction, and it contains a true one-off story.

According to Ronnie Wood's ex-wife Jo Wood , the Rolling Stones were relaxing post-show in a Memphis hotel room when Keith Richards entered.

Spotting band member Ronnie Wood playing his acoustic, he was so enraged that he pushed it between two pillows, and shot a hole in it.

An official listing statement claims: “Richards asked where Wood got the guitar from, and Wood said he borrowed it from Mick Jagger. Richards was so mad that they took his guitar that he grabbed it, sandwiched it between two pillows, took out a gun and shot it. The guitar not only still has the hole, but also has remnants from one of the foam pillows used to silence it.”

New Jersey auction house Gotta Have Rock and Roll are selling the guitar, and received an opening bid of $150,000 - in fact, they reckon it'll sell for $250,000.

If you've got some spare cash lying around you can pick it up HERE.

