You Can Buy Meg White's Crash Cymbal

Third Man Records have set up a unique charity auction.
The Nashville based label have amassed quite a haul, which they will now sell off after a series of online bids.
Billed as an "online garage sale/auction", proceeds will be split between the John Peel Centre for Creative Arts, Gideon's Army, and the Detroit Phoenix Center.
There are some real jewels, too - including a signed guitar from Wanda Jackson, Meg White's crash cymbal, the stylised drumkit from The White Stripes' 'Hardest Button To Button' video, and more.
Find the full list HERE.
#ThirdManRecords is excited to announce an online auction featuring guitars, amplifiers, personal items, stage equipment and other one-of-a-kind items from the label’s archives and #JackWhite’s musical career and collection. The auction will take place via Online Nashville Auctions from Wednesday, August 26 at 9am CST to Sunday, August 30 at 9pm CST. A portion of proceeds will go to benefit John Peel Centre for Creative Arts, Gideon's Army, and the Detroit Phoenix Center. See all items up for auction at the link in bio.