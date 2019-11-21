You Can Buy Meg White's Crash Cymbal

As part of a new Third Man Records auction...
Robin Murray
News
19 · 08 · 2020

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 19 · 08 · 2020
0

Third Man Records have set up a unique charity auction.

The Nashville based label have amassed quite a haul, which they will now sell off after a series of online bids.

Billed as an "online garage sale/auction", proceeds will be split between the John Peel Centre for Creative Arts, Gideon's Army, and the Detroit Phoenix Center.

There are some real jewels, too - including a signed guitar from Wanda Jackson, Meg White's crash cymbal, the stylised drumkit from The White Stripes' 'Hardest Button To Button' video, and more.

Find the full list HERE.

The White Stripes
Meg White
Third Man Records
-

Follow Clash:

Read this next