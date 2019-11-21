You Can Buy Meg White's Crash Cymbal

Third Man Records have set up a unique charity auction.

The Nashville based label have amassed quite a haul, which they will now sell off after a series of online bids.

Billed as an "online garage sale/auction", proceeds will be split between the John Peel Centre for Creative Arts, Gideon's Army, and the Detroit Phoenix Center.

There are some real jewels, too - including a signed guitar from Wanda Jackson, Meg White's crash cymbal, the stylised drumkit from The White Stripes' 'Hardest Button To Button' video, and more.