Yore's New Clip Only Enhances The Mystery

Los Angeles vocalist Yore goes deeper than most.

Exploring the murky depths of neo-soul, the outer limits of R&B, his initial cuts stand apart from the competition.

New release 'EP1' is out now, and it's further sign that travel really does broaden the mind.

He comments: "EP1 was inspired by my solo travels over the course of several years and the coinciding journey back to myself."

Yore continues: "I really see it as just the starting point of this new story I'm writing about a life with always one foot off the ground or out the door."

We're able to share another track from the EP, with ‘Time Zones’ dwelling in pure sound.

Produced by Robin Hannibal, it's an atmospheric slow burner, one that unfurls at its own pace.

The vignette is beautifully pieced together, and you can check it out below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.