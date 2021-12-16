Yoko Ono's 'Listen, The Snow Is Falling' Is Now On Streaming

Yoko Ono's mid-winter hymn 'Listen, The Snow Is Falling' is now on streaming services.

The song initially appeared as the B-Side to John Lennon's 1971 song 'Happy Xmas (War Is Over)', and recorded at the same session.

Yoko Ono is backed by the Plastic Ono Band, and it's a gentle, minimalist piece in which the melodies have a droning, slightly Japanese feel.

Amid the rustle of wind and bells, Yoko Ono's patient, poetic delivery is backed by John Lennon's guitar.

Later covered by Galaxie 500 (amongst others) it's a real fan favourite, yet had never been placed on streaming.

Well, thanks to Secretly Canadian that's been remedied - tune in below.

