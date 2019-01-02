Yoko Ono Reveals Art Installation At EXIT Festival

Yoko Ono have revealed a new art installation at EXIT Festival.

The Serbian festival is back once again, taking control of the mammoth Petrovaradin fortress site.

A few days before officially opening, however, EXIT taps into its rebellious roots to welcome Yoko Ono.

The legendary Japanese visual artist and musician has crafted a new art installation for the site, with One Day... utilising aspects of Serbian culture.

One Day... is based on the traditional boat chaika, used by the Serbian frontiersmen who patrolled the southern European borders with the Ottoman Empire more than 100 years ago.

Used as a symbol of piece, the date of the unveiling came 100 years since the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28th 1919, officially ending the World War I.

Here's Yoko Ono addressing the audience at the site's opening.

EXIT Festival runs between July 4th - 7th.

