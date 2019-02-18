Yoko Ono Confirms 'Wedding Album' Re-Issue

Yoko Ono will head up the re-issue of 'Wedding Album' later this year.

The legendary artist, vocalist, and songwriter toasts her 86th birthday today - February 18th - but she simply isn't capable of resting.

Secretly Canadian and Chimera Music will team up to re-issue the 'Wedding Album', the third record released by Yoko Ono and John Lennon.

Recorded in the aftermath of their wedding in Gibraltar, it will be re-issued to celebrated the 50th wedding anniversary of the iconic couple.

Initially given lavish packaging, this new edition will remain faithful to the original while updating it for 2019.

'Wedding Album' - or Unfinished Music No. 3: Wedding Album’ - will be available as a limited-edition, white-vinyl LP; compact disc; and digital-download formats.

'Wedding Album' will be released on March 22nd.

