Yoko Ono Confirms 'Warzone' Album

Japanese visual artist and musician Yoko Ono has detailed new album 'Warzone'.

The songwriter is sharing new material via her ImaginePeace website, placing a new song online each week.

Building up into the new album, 'Warzone' will gain an official release on October 18th via Chimera Music.

Re-visiting 13 songs from her past work, spanning 1970-2009, the project opens with title song 'Warzone'.

She comments: "The world is so messed up. Things are very difficult for everybody. It's a warzone that we are living in... I like to create things in a new way. Every day things change."

Tracklisting:

Side 1

1 Warzone

2 Hell In Paradise

3 Now Or Never

4 Where Do We Go From Here

5 Woman Power

6 It’s Gonna Rain

Side 2

7 Why

8 Children Power

9 I Love All of Me

10 Teddy Bear

11 I’m Alive

12 I Love You Earth

13 Imagine

