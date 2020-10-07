Brooklyn indie doyens Yo La Tengo are now on Bandcamp.

The group have signed up to the streaming service / marketplace, and will share their catalogue across the coming weeks.

The band's most recent album 'There's A Riot Going On' landed in 2018, with early LP 'Eclectr-o-pura' gaining a 25th anniversary re-issue later this year.

Yo La Tengo celebrate their arrival on Bandcamp with new piece 'James and Ira demonstrate mysticism and some confusion holds (Monday)', a loose-knit construction.

Seemingly recorded in April, it's a direct rehearsal room jam, something the band label "playing formlessly" in order to side-step any reference to improvising.

Check it out below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://yolatengo.bandcamp.com/track/james-and-ira-demonstrate-mysticism-and-some-confusion-holds-monday-1" href="http://yolatengo.bandcamp.com/track/james-and-ira-demonstrate-mysticism-and-some-confusion-holds-monday-1">James and Ira demonstrate mysticism and some confusion holds (Monday) by Yo La Tengo</a>

