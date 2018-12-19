Yizzy's 'Yeah' Is A NewGen Grime Anthem

The people claiming that grime is dead have clearly never met Yizzy.

The MC stands up for his sound, staying true to its roots while injecting fresh ideas, and new energy.

'S.O.S.' EP laid out his motives, with 'Save Our Sound' becoming a rallying cry for those who wanted to keep London grimey.

New single 'Yeah' is a newgen grime anthem, with the intense production coming from beat master Mr V.

Built for system use, there's nonetheless some surprising elements - check out that delicate piano line at the end, for a start.

Difficult to predict but impossible to ignore, Yizzy nails that 'Wot Do U Call It?' quality that makes grime such an essentially exciting art form.

Tune in now.

