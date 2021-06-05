YINYANG Speaks Her Truth On 'Poison Darts / Boyish Charms'

YINYANG is a force to be reckoned with.

The Irish hip-hop riser refuses to bow down to the rules, a brave and singular voice with a punk-like sense of rebellion.

Take her new single. 'Poison Darts / Boyish Charms' is laden with lyrical barbs, while its exuberant sense of colour nods towards M.I.A. and Santigold.

A takedown of certain men in her life, 'Poison Darts / Boyish Charms' is delivered with a snarl of independence.

Following her recent viral single 'Black Mamba', it proves that her potency remains undiminished.

As she puts it: “There’s no cool or deep meaning for the song. I just had a few things to get off my chest, and now I feel much lighter for it...”

Tune in now.

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.