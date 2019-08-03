Yes, Liam Gallagher Is A Feminist

It all started innocently enough.

Liam Gallagher decided to honour International Women's Day by saluting those around him on Twitter, showing his love for his mother, his daughters, and his partner.

But then the fans got involved. After being asked if he was a feminist, Liam responded: "Yeah how about you"

The final slap-down is glorious, a reminder that on his day Liam Gallagher's waspish wit is up there with anyone.

I ain’t got all fucking day mate — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) 8 March 2019

Of course, these are busy times for Liam Gallagher - there's a summer of festival sets to care of, while he's also working on a full film and his second solo album.

Photo Credit: Holly Whitaker

