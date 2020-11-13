Yes, Lana Del Rey's Infamous Mask Was COVID Effective

Lana Del Rey has shared a few comments on her infamous COVID mask.

The singer wore the mask to a meet and greet with fans, shortly after the release of her recent book of poetry.

Images from the event swept over social media, and it seemed like the mesh would not be effective in stopping coronavirus transmission.

Heavily criticised online for being a poor advocate for anti-COVID measures, Lana has now responded with a couple of quick statements.

The songwriter had clear plastic sewn into the masks, making them effective, commenting: "I'm lucky enough to have a team of people who can do that..."

She also delivered a classy knockout to a Twitter user who commented "Took you long enough..."

Bro I’m working on 2 albums and excitedly and happily donating a million dollars throughout the nation. If I responded to everything I would be — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) November 17, 2020

