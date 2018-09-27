Yes, Bez Did Break The Rules On Bargain Hunt

Bargain Hunt have confirmed that Bez did indeed break the rules during his appearance on the show.

It's BBC Music Day today (September 28th) and the broadcaster has commissioned some special editions of its most popular programmes.

Happy Mondays and Pulp will battle it out on Bargain Hunt, with Bez and Rowetta going up against Candida Doyle and Jarvis Cocker.

It seems that Jarvis lets his enthusiasm get the better of him, wildly over-spending in his pursuit of rare gems.

Bez, meanwhile, too another route - he got his girlfriend to sit in the audience bidding on his items.

When the infringement came to light the Happy Mondays handed their profit back, with Pulp being awarded the win.

Bez commented: "It was a genuine error. My girlfriend thought she was helping out."

The show's executive producer Paul Tucker, added: "We have rules and regulations on Bargain Hunt and we have to make sure they abide by them. It was picked up by a runner and we verified there were clearly mis-demeanours going on. It was a genuine rule that was broken and we had to re-shoot the end."

"They are rock and rollers and they live on the edge as they did in the 80s," he continued. "It's not a surprise but in the end it was quite amusing."

Bargain Hunt airs tonight (September 28th).

