Yes, Alex From Glasto Has An Official Single

Viral sensational #AlexFromGlasto is set to launch his debut single tonight (July 24th).

Rapper Dave invites fans onstage during his set, usually to perform AJ Tracey's bars in 'Thiago Silva'.

Hitting Glastonbury, the Streatham rapper asked 15 year old Alex Mann to come onstage.

Breezing through the track, the moment was caught on camera by the BBC, and swiftly went viral.

Following this, Alex Mann revealed that management companies and record executives had been in touch, sourcing his next move.

Turns out, he does actually have a record deal. Debut single ‘What You Know About That Bro’ airs tonight (July 24th) launching at 7.30pm.

A clip is online and... it's terrible. It's hard even to say if Alex Mann had any real creative input into the track - in fact, it feels like some Kill Your Friends sketch re-worked for 2019.

Here it is.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.