Yen Strange Returns With Fantastic Single 'Go Away'

Sydney-via-Moruya riser Yen Strange is rapidly bringing her art into focus.

Her debut single 'Donnie Darko' was a stunning success, a pristine piece of bedroom pop that seemed to tap into Gen Z insecurities.

Remixed by acclaimed Manchester collective Porij, Yen now follows this with a brand new track - and some exciting news.

Yep, she's signed a deal with Liberation Records and Mushroom Music Publishing globally, bringing her in line with a dedicated team.

As she puts it: "Basically I have a lot of people who now support everything I do. My voice, my songs, my vision."

New single 'Go Away' brings this vision into focus, a fantastic alt-pop document which explores different sides of her personality.

Moving from biting anger to bittersweet introspection, 'Go Away' packs a colossal amount of personal information into its short-but-sweet-span.

“You know when you think people will be there forever then one day you just don’t think that anymore. It’s so hard when things change. I don’t feel as sick to my stomach anymore when I think about it but I still agree with what I said when I wrote this. There’s those people that you just want to waste every day with, and for a while you do, then one day it’s just not what it was anymore. I don’t want to see them, not because I hate them, but because I’d rather run from those old versions of myself.”

Photo Credit: Nova Farrell

