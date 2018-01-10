Yellow Days To Host London Pop Up Shop

Yellow Days is set to host a London op up show this week.

The bedroom pop artist recently inked his first proper record deal, and to celebrated has shared a gorgeous, lugubrious new single.

'How Can I Love You?' is out now, with the songwriter - real name George van den Broek - still not even 20 years old.

With a full UK tour incoming Yellow Days has detailed plans for a pop up shop, taking control of 189 Shoreditch High Street, E1.

Taking place on Wednesday (October 3rd), the event will boast a pop-up gallery and shop, while Yellow Days will perform a 30 minute live set.

Catch Yellow Days at the following shows:

October

22 Bristol Thekla SOLD OUT

23 Oxford The Bullingdon Arms

25 Newcastle Riverside

26 Glasgow The Garage

27 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

28 Cardiff The Globe

29 London Brixton Electric

