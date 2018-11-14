Yellow Days Shares New Single 'What's It All For?'

Yellow Days has shared his brand new single 'What's It All For?' - tune in now.

The songwriter - real name George Van Den Broek - has stormed 2018, releasing a string of killer singles and playing some of his biggest ever shows.

Recently headlining Brixton Electric to a packed out crowd, Yellow Days even found time to launch his own pop-up shop in Shoreditch.

New single 'What's It All For?' helps usher in the final chapter of his stellar breakout year, an infectious, lyrically astute return.

It's catchy as hell but retains hidden depths, and lands just as Yellow Days flies out to the United States for his sold out headline tour.

Tune in now.

