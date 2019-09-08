Yellow Days Emerges From The Darkness With 'Getting Closer'

Yellow Days has shared his new single 'Getting Closer'.

The songwriter's new album 'A Day In A Yellow Beat' lands on September 18th, and it's marked by a shift in dynamic.

Always using music as a mirror for his own feelings, the record seems framed by happiness, by a sense of contentment.

New song 'Getting Closer' encapsulates this, with the melodic spirals interweave to produce something dynamic yet complex.

It's a song that emerges from the darkness, with a slight celebratory feel in that crisp, ultra-catchy chorus.

He says: "'Getting Closer' is a track of celebration about feeling like you’re over a hump in your life. Knowing there’s still a long journey ahead and things still need work but that you’re just that little bit closer to a true inner peace and just edging that bit closer is a joyous thing to be celebrated. It’s an unapologetic ode to positivity and better days ahead."

"Having always given insights on mental illness in my music, I wanted to give an authentic taste of my new found happiness and that things really can get better."

Tune in now.

