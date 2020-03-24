Yellow Days Announce New Album 'A Day In A Yellow Beat'

Yellow Days has outlined plans for new album 'A Day In A Yellow Beat'.

The record is out on August 7th, and it's the songwriter's second full length project to date, his first for new home Columbia.

Absorbing early 70s funk and jazz-fusion, these sounds pepper Yellow Days work, while he also moves within himself for some highly personal lyrical moments.

As he terms it: "upbeat existential millennial crisis music..."

Yellow Days continues: "I'm trying to brand my own version of ironic dance music full of depressing truths about feeling distant from your friends, or a sense that nothing is worth anything".

There's a soulful flourish to new song 'Treat You Right' - ending almost a year of silence, the track has a soulful feel, while also diving into pop's future.

The Kevin Lombardo directed video explores this play-off between past and possibility, with Yellow Days at the centre.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.